34.9 C
Karachi
Friday, September 22, 2023
- Advertisement -

LHC seeks reply from govt over fuel price hike

Abid Khan
By Abid Khan
|

TOP NEWS

Abid Khan
Abid Khan
Abid Khan serves as Senior Court Reporter for ARY News. He is also a poet and a frequent blogger

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday sought a response from the caretaker government and others on a petition challenging the hike in prices of petroleum products, ARY News reported.

LHC Justice, Tanveer Sultan took up the plea challenging the recent increase in the prices of petroleum products.

After the preliminary hearing, the LHC sought a response from the respondents in the fuel hike case.

The plea moved against fuel hike stated that fuel prices have been jacked up massively as compared to the rise in the international market. “The recent fuel hike would lead to a further rise in inflation,” the plea stated.

The petitioner pleaded with the court to declare the recent increase in fuel prices void as there is no mechanism to decide the fuel prices in the country.

Read more: Pakistan Railways increases fares

Earlier, Pakistan’s caretaker government announced hike in the prices of petrol and diesel, taking them to a historic high – over Rs 330 per litre – amidst double-digit inflation in the cash-strapped country.

The Ministry of Finance announced the price hike of petrol by Rs 26.02 and diesel by Rs 17.34 per litre following approval from caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar.

After the hike, petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) is costing over Rs 330 at the filling stations.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.