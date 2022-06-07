LHC seeks reply from Hamza Shahbaz in CM Punjab election case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday directed CM Hamza Shahbaz and other concerned authorities to submit their respective replies by June 20 on a petition challenging Hamza Shahbaz’s election as the Punjab chief minister.

The LHC bench headed by Chief Justice Ameer Bhatti resumed the hearing on separate pleas — filed by PTI and PML-Q — against Hamza Shahbaz’s election as CM.

The petition has been filed by MPA Zainab Umair of the PTI arguing that lawmakers from PTI and PML-Q were forcefully removed from the House during the election process.

At the outset of today’s hearing, Azhar Siddique, PTI’s counsel, argued that Hamza Shahbaz does not have the majority in the Punjab Assembly.

“CM Hamza’s election is unconstitutional and he had lost majority after SC verdict on Article-63 A,” he told court.

The court after hearing arguments directed Hamza to submit a reply within 14 days.

On May 31, Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz told the LHC that the Supreme Court’s interpretation of Article 63-A does not apply to his election as the province’s chief minister.

In his 16-page written reply submitted in response to the petitions challenging the PML-N leader’s election as Punjab’s chief minister, Hamza said, “Election for the post of Punjab chief minister was held in light with the high court’s orders and as per the law and the Constitution.”

