LHC seeks reply in PTI Azadi march torture case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday sought a reply from the federal and Punjab governments in a case related to the alleged torture on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azadi march participants on May 25, ARY News reported.

Justice Anwarul Haq of the LHC heard the plea filed by the Judicial Activism Panel. The bench after the initial hearing on the plea sought replies from the interior secretary, Punjab home secretary and IG.

The plea claimed that PTI workers were tortured by the policemen on May 25 during Azadi March at the behest of the then Punjab government.

Several PTI workers and supporters were injured and booked during May 25 long march, the plea stated.

The court has directed the interior secretary, Punjab home secretary and the IG to submit their replies to the plea and adjourned the hearing until October 20.

Earlier in August, Punjab government removed two top police officials for their role in directing torture against participants of the PTI’s Azadi March.

According to a notification issued by the provincial government, DIG Operations Capt (retd) Sohail Chaudhry was removed from his post and directed to report to the Services and General Administration Department.

Moreover, AIG Special Branch Usman Anwar was removed from his post and his services have been handed over to the Centre.

