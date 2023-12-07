LHC seeks reply on PTI’s plea seeking deployment of judicial officers in elections

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday sought a response from the federal government and the ECP on PTI’s plea, seeking the deployment of judicial officers for duties in the general elections 2024.

Justice Ali Baqir Najfi took up the plea of PTI leader Barrister Umair Niazi. In the initial hearing, the federal government’s counsel opposed the plea stating that the ECP cannot be dictated.

The LHC bench asked can a high court issue such directions to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)?

Later, the hearing was adjourned after issuing notices to the federal government and the ECP to respond to the matter.

In a separate development today, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja said that general elections would be held on February 8, 2024 – the date announced earlier for the democratic exercise.

In a message on National Voters Day, Raja said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was cognizant of the constitutional and legal responsibilities, adding that they were ready to organising free, fair and peaceful polls in the country.

“I assure you that complete protection would be provided to you during the election so that you can exercise your right to vote with full secrecy and transparency,” he said and added that it was not only their right but also a duty.