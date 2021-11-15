LHC seeks reply of solid waste body over garbage heaps in Lahore

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday summoned reply from the Solid Waste Management Company in failure over removal of garbage from the city, ARY News reported.

The high court’s single bench comprised of Justice Shahid Karim heard petition of Sheeraz Zaka Advocate with regard to smog and garbage problems in Lahore.

The bench ordered the vice chairman solid waste management company to submit reply over the matter. “Lahore has become a polluted city with garbage heaps in every nook and corner,” the court remarked.

According to the petition, the government has failed to address the smog issue and running the garbage removal system efficiently.

In an earlier hearing the Lahore High Court (LHC) had summoned the deputy commissioner Lahore over environmental pollution in the city.

The court during the hearing had showed resentment over the stubble burning despite the ban in place to control environmental pollution.

The court had ordered immediate arrest of the people involved in stubble burning in the province and also ruled to shut down the projects which are unhealthy for environment.

The chief secretary and IG Punjab should ensure to prevent stubble burning to keep the environment clean, the bench said.

It is to be noted that the high court had last month ordered a crackdown against smoke emitting factories.

