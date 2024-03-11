LHC seeks response on plea to halt Senate elections

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday served notices to the federal and provincial governments on the plea to halt upcoming Senate elections, ARY News reported.

LHC Justice Iqbal Chaudhry took up the plea against upcoming Senate elections. After the initial hearing on the plea, the LHC served notices to the federal, and provincial governments and others for a response on the issue.

The court has also summoned the attorney general of Pakistan and the advocate general of Punjab for assistance on the matter.

More than 50 senators of the upper house of the Parliament are set to retire today. The ECP has appointed returning officers (ROs) in Islamabad and four provinces for the conduct of senate elections.

According to a notification, ECP Director General Training Saeed Gul will be the Returning Officer in the federal capital.

In contrast, provincial election commissioners Aijaz Anwar Chohan, Sharifullah, Shamshad Khan, and Muhammad Farid Afridi will be returning officers in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan respectively.