LHC serves notice to Govt in PECA Law 2025 case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has served a notice to the federal government and other parties in a petition against the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2025, ARY News reported.

The petition argues that the recent amendments to the PECA law, which include new penalties, will effectively end freedom of expression in the country. It also claimed that the amendments were made without consulting relevant stakeholders, including media organizations.

Furthermore, the petition contends that the PECA amendments are inconsistent with the Constitution’s provisions for protecting freedom of expression. The LHC has been requested to declare the PECA law as unconstitutional and void.

Earlier, the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Amendments Bill, 2025 was challenged in Lahore High Court (LHC).

Also read: PECA Amendment Act 2025 enforced

As per details, the petitioner said in his plea that the PECA bill which deprives people of freedom of speech was approved without any consultation with the stakeholders and unions of journalists

The petition stated that the bill would result in severe punishment, including three years’ imprisonment and a fine.

The ‘controversial’ Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Amendments Act, 2025, was enforced across Pakistan, following assent from President Asif Ali Zarari.

Following passage of the PECA Amendment Bill. 2025 from the Senate and National Assembly, the journalist community staged protests across Pakistan and demanded the government to take the ‘controversial’ legislation.