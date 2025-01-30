PECA Amendment Act 2025 enforced

ISLAMABAD: The ‘controversial’ Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Amendments Act, 2025, has been enforced across Pakistan, following assent from President Asif Ali Zarari, ARY News reported.

Following passage of the PECA Amendment Bill. 2025 from the Senate and National Assembly, the journalist community staged protests across Pakistan and demanded the government to take the ‘controversial’ legislation.

The Establishment Division has issued gazette notification for PECA Amendment Act, 2025.

On January 28, the Senate passed the PECA Amendments Bill, 2025.

The bill was moved in the upper House of the Parliament after the Senate Standing Committee on Interior Monday approved the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act Bill, despite strong opposition from journalist organizations.

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain moved the bill on behalf of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

In his remarks, Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain said the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Amendment Bill, 2025 is aimed at dealing with the issues on social media.

He assured it is not directed against the journalists of television and newspapers.

The minister said the opposition was also engaged on the bill through the platforms of standing committees of both the National Assembly and the Senate.