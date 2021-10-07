LHC serves notices to CS, DC over poor sanitation arrangements

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday served notices to the provincial chief secretary, deputy commissioner Lahore and Waste Management Company over poor sanitation arrangements, ARY News reported.

Advocate Sheeraz Zaka moved LHC over poor sanitation arrangements in Lahore due to which the number of dengue cases is increasing rapidly. “The administration has failed to ensure cleanness in the city, despite court orders,” the applicant stated.

The applicant pleaded with the court to initiate contempt of court proceedings.

After conducting the initial hearing on the plea, Justice Shahid Karim served notices to the chief secretary, waste management company and DC into the matter.

On Monday, Punjab reported 234 cases of dengue hemorrhagic fever in the province.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab, Imran Sikandar Baloch had stated that out of 234 cases 153 dengue fever infections in the province were

“This year 2423 dengue fever cases have surfaced in Punjab so far,” the health secretary had said. “In Lahore 1887 dengue fever cases had been reported in this season,” Imran Sikandar said.

