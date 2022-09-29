LHC summons DG PEMRA over Nawaz Sharif, Dar’s speeches

LAHORE: A petition was filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) Thursday against the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) for allowing media coverage of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and incumbent Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

The petition was filed after Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar appeared on different TV channels, including PTV.

The plaintiff said the PEMRA imposed a ban on the broadcast of speeches of absconders and proclaimed offenders but despite of it, the speeches of Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq were being allowed to be broadcast.

PEMRA itself is violating the laws.

During today’s hearing, the PEMRA counsel sought time for submission of a reply in the case. The LHC, later, adjourned the hearing by summoning DG PEMRA in person.

Read more: PML-N to file bail plea before Nawaz Sharif’s return

On May 27, 2019, the PEMRA banned the broadcast of speeches, interviews, and public addresses by absconders and proclaimed offenders.

Later on October 1, 2020, PEMRA issued notices to all television channels for defying the aforesaid ban by airing the address of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former PM Nawaz Sharif.

Two days later, the PEMRA also issued notices to the television channels for airing the interview of Ishaq Dar, who was declared absconder in 2017 by the Supreme Court of Pakistan after he went into self-imposed exile in London.

Comments