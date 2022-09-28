PML-N to file bail plea before Nawaz Sharif’s return

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has finalised the strategy to ensure the safe return of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan, ARY News reported, citing sources.

After the return of Ishaq Dar from London to Pakistan, the PML-N’s legal team has finalized the arrangements to ensure the safe return of the former premier.

Sources say the PML-N legal team will move the court for bail before the arrest of Nawaz Sharif and after confirmation of bail, he will appear before the court for permanent bail.

It has been learnt that Nawaz Sharif will return to the country before General Elections in Pakistan.

Last week, the PML-N supremo moved accountability court for relief in corruption cases under NAB Amendments Ordinance 2022.

Read more: Nawaz Sharif seeks relief under amended NAB law

Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan soon and he will decide on returning home by himself.

The interior minister visited Pakistan Consulate in Jeddah where he met the Pakistani community and listened to their issues. Pakistani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ameer Khurram Rathore was also present on the occasion.

