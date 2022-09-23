Nawaz Sharif seeks relief under amended NAB law

LAHORE: Former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has moved accountability court for relief in corruption cases under NAB Amendments Ordinance 2022, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, Nawaz Sharif has filed plea in the accountability court against declaring him absconder in the plot allotment case.

In his plea, Nawaz Sharif has stated that as per new NAB amendments, corruption cases worth less than Rs500 million cannot be taken up by graft-buster body as he is accused of Rs130 million corruption in the case.

Citing the acquittal of three accused in the corruption reference, the former prime minister has pleaded with the court to end the reference and order revival of his seized assets.

The complaint of misappropriation in allotment of LDA plots had been reported on April 3 – 2000 against then chief minister Nawaz Sharif as he allegedly provided an exemption for the plots with the nexus of LDA director general.

The complaint stated that PML-N supremo allotted the plots among blue-eyed persons after ending the quota under 1986’s LDA policy which allows chairman for allotment of plots. The complaint against the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo was pending since 20 years.

