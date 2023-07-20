LHC summons reply from Punjab govt on detaining Pervaiz Elahi

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has sought a response from the Punjab government and other respondents in a plea challenging detainment of former Punjab CM and PTI President Pervaiz Elahi.

Justice Shahram Sarwar heard the plea moved by former Punjab CM’s wife Qaisra Elahi. Mrs Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has made the Punjab government, Punjab IG, Lahore deputy commissioner and others as respondents in the case.

The LHC after the initial hearing sought a response from the respondents on detaining Elahi.

Read more: Pervaiz Elahi detained under 3MPO

It may be noted that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had been detained for a month under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider issued the notification stating that the PTI president will remain in custody at Camp Jail Lahore for a period of 30 days in order to prevent public disorder. He would stay in Camp Jail under the Superintendent of Camp Jail for the next month.

The notification said there are three cases against Elahi, who may harm law and order. It said the former CM is also wanted by the police in these cases.