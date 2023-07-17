Pervaiz Elahi detained under 3MPO

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has been detained for a month under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider has issued the notification stating that the PTI president will remain in custody at the Camp Jail Lahore for a period of 30 days in order to prevent public disorder. He will stay in Camp Jail under the Superintendent of Camp Jail for the next one month.

The notification mentioned three cases have been registered against Pervaiz Elahi in Qila Gujar Singh police station and Ghalib Market.

The notification said there are three cases against Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, who is a leader of PTI, who may harm law and order. It said the former CM is also wanted by the police in these cases.

Read more: LHC bars Pervaiz Elahi’s arrest in ‘unknown cases’

Earlier, the capital city police on Saturday requested the Lahore deputy commissioner to issue a 30-day detention order for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf president under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

Earlier on July 11, a banking court granted bail to former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi in suspicious transactions case.