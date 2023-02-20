LHC suspends ECP’s notification to denotify PTI MNAs

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has suspended the Election Commission of Pakistan’s notification that de-notified 43 MNAs of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, PTI filed a plea against the acceptance of resignations from the national assembly. The Lahore high court also restricted the commission from holding by-elections in the 71 constituencies until further orders.

Furthermore, the court adjourned the case till March 7 and issued notices to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), speaker National Assembly and others.

Earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) moved the Lahore High Court against the acceptance of 70 MNAs’ resignations, by Na Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

The PTI MNAs, including Fawad Chaudhry, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Pervaiz Khattak and others had challenged the acceptance of their resignations as MNAs by NA speaker.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had announced resignations from the National Assembly on April 11 last year, minutes before the election of Shehbaz Sharif as the new prime minister.

