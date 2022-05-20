LHC terms notification to remove AG Punjab ‘highly inappropriate’

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday termed notification to remove the advocate general as highly inappropriate and served notices to the chief secretary, inspector general of police (IG) and secretary law in Punjab over the removal of Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Awais, ARY NEWS reported.

During the court proceedings, the counsel representing Ahmad Awais said that only governor Punjab has the right to accept his resignation and the AG office does not come under the domain of the chief secretary.

The court asked the newly appointed assistant advocate general as to who notified his appointment. To this, he said that he was notified by the secretary of law.

“Who has given secretary law the authority to remove or appoint a new advocate general,” the judge remarked and added that Ahmad Awais is still the advocate general.

Read More: PTI APPROACHES LHC AGAINST CM PUNJAB HAMZA SHAHBAZ’S ELECTION

The court remarked that whenever Ahmad Awais appeared before the court, he did it on the directives of the court. “Tomorrow, you could also face a similar situation and it is better to respect your elders,” the judge said to the assistant AG Punjab.

Comments