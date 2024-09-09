LHC verdict nullifying NADRA chief’s appointment challenged

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict nullifying the appointment of Lieutenant General Munir Afsar as NADRA chairman has been challenged, ARY News reported.

As per details, the petition was filed by Attorney General on behalf of the federal government in Lahore High Court.

A two-member bench of LHC will hear the petition, urging the court to suspend the single bench verdict in the NADRA chief appointment case.

Earlier, Lahore High Court nullified the appointment of NADRA Chairman, Lieutenant General Munir Afsar.

The court approved the petition challenging the appointment of NADRA chairman and ruled in favor of the petitioner.

Justice Asim Hafeez of the Lahore High Court announced the verdict after hearing arguments from both sides. The petitioner, a woman, had challenged the appointment of Lieutenant General Retired Munir Afsar as NADRA Chairman, stating that it was illegal and unconstitutional.

On October 2, last year Lieutenant General Munir Afsar was appointed as the new Chairman of National Database and Regulatory Authority.

The federal cabinet had approved the appointment of Lt. Gen. Munir Afsar as Chairman of National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) out of the three names proposed by the Ministry of Interior.

The cabinet was informed that the selection committee had shortlisted names of the three best candidates for the post of Chairman NADRA.

After detailed consideration, the cabinet approved the appointment of Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar as the new Chairman of NADRA.

The appointment was made after the then NADRA chief Tariq Malik decided to step down from the post following his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and formally presented his resignation.

Tariq Malik was under investigation by the Federal Investigation Agency for alleged involvement in a corruption scandal.

Malik was appointed as chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) on June 21 in PTI government tenure. He was Nadra’s chief in the past as well.