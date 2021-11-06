Widower, like widow, deserves job: LHC wants govt to amend ‘discriminatory’ civil servants law

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) has directed the Punjab government to consider a widower for employment on the compassionate grounds.

Mustafa Siddiqui moved a petition against the provincial education department for not providing him employment as it does to a widow under Rule 17-A of the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment & Condition) of Services Rules, 1974. His wife was a teacher at a secondary school.

In a 33-page verdict, Justice Muhammad Shan of the LHC ruled that, “Rule 17-A in its present form in so far as it denies employment to a widower is declared to be discriminatory and offensive to Articles 4, 25 and 27 of the Constitution.”

The court directed the government to “bring about suitable amendments in Rule 17-A so as to bring it in line with the constitutional mandate.”

In the meantime, the judge instructed the provincial authorities to consider “the case of the petitioner for compassionate employment in terms of Rule 17-A of the PCS (Appointment & Condition) of Service Rules, 1974”.

A state counsel opposed the petition contending that men are considered bread winners in the country and not women.

Justice Gul dismissed the argument as “utter rubbish”. “This without any empirical evidence is absolute rubbish and in a country which has twice been led by a woman Prime Minister [and] it does not behove the provincial government to adopt such a lame stance.”

