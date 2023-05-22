LHC warns Punjab IG of action in Imran Riaz recovery case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday warned Punjab Inspector General Usman Anwar of action in journalist Imran Riaz Khan recovery case, ARY News reported.

The warning was issued by LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti while hearing a plea of the journalist’s father.

After being asked about the progress report on the recovery of the missing journalist, Punjab IG Usman Anwar presented the report.

“Imran Riaz Khan was not wanted by Punjab police, nor the raid at his house was conducted by us,” the Punjab IG told the LHC CJ.

Usman Anwar further claimed after off the record contacts it was learned that Imran Riaz Khan was not under the custody of any agency in the country.

According to you, Imran Riaz is not in Punjab, the CJ said to Punjab IG and added that he is worried about the life of the journalist.

“Court wants to ensure the safety of Imran Riaz Khan.” Punjab IG Usman Anwar suggested the honorable high court issue notices to the defense and interior ministries in the case.

The court while ordering the Punjab IG to take steps for the journalist’s recovery adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period.

Imran Riaz Khan abducted

The first information report (FIR) of Senior journalist and anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan had been registered on his father’s complaint.

As per details, the DPO Sialkot said that the abduction FIR of the senior journalist was registered at the Civil Line police station.

He said that abduction sections are included against unknown persons and a committee comprised of IT specialists and police officers has been constituted for the release of the journalist.