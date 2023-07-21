LHC withdraws order barring ‘action’ against PTI chief

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday withdrew its order barring authorities from ‘action’ against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman in all reported and undisclosed cases registered in Punjab.

The orders were passed by LHC Justice Alia Neelum while hearing PTI chairman’s plea seeking the clubbing of cases registered and action against him.

During the hearing, PTI chief’s lawyer Intizar Hussain pleaded with the court to grant some time as senior counsel was absent. He also requested the court to not withdraw the previous order.

However, Justice Neelum took back the previous order that had barred the authorities from arresting the PTI chief. She later adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) withdrew stay order halting cypher probe against the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief.

The former prime minister had claimed that US envoy Donald Lu was ‘involved’ in the ouster of his government. In a meeting with the Pakistani envoy, Lu ‘threatened’ to oust my government, the PTI chairman had claimed.