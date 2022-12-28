LHC issues written order on extending winter vacations

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued a written verdict in its yesterday’s short order of extending winter vacations amid smog, ARY News reported.

Justice Shahid Karim in a two-page written order directed the education department of Punjab to release a notification of an extension in winter vacations.

The written order stated that the extension in winter vacations will be implemented in all educational institutions including schools and colleges.

On Tuesday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered to extend winter vacations for one more week amid the increasing threat of smog.

The orders were passed by the LHC while hearing the petitions moved for seeking the remedy to address the smog issue.

Earlier, the Punjab government notified three off days a week for schools in the provincial capital owing to extreme smog.

The provincial government has notified three weekly offs in Lahore’s schools on the Lahore High Court’s orders in view of the state of smog and air quality in provincial capital city.

Smoke from vehicles, factories and burning of the remains of crops have been major factors behind the dense smog that engulfs cities in the beginning days of Winter.

