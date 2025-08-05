Liam Neeson shows support for Pamela Anderson amid dating rumours

Amid their budding romance, veteran actor Liam Neeson showed up to support Pamela Anderson for her final ‘Camino Real’ performance at Williamstown Theatre Festival.

Days after insiders confirmed the speculations that senior actors and ‘The Naked Gun’ co-stars, Pamela Anderson, 58, and Liam Neeson, 73, are dating, the latter was spotted for her final bow of Tennessee Williams’ ‘Camino Real’, for Williamstown Theatre Festival, on Sunday afternoon.

For the unversed, the ‘Baywatch’ alum played Marguerite Gautier in Williams’ play, during its festival run, from July 17 to August 3.

As per the eyewitness, Neeson arrived with his younger son, Daniel, to watch Anderson’s live performance.

Notably, the ‘Taken’ star’s latest outing, in support of his lady love, comes less than a week after a close source confirmed, “It’s sincere, and it’s clear they’re smitten with each other.”

For the unversed, Neeson was previously married to British actor Natasha Richardson from 1994 till her death in 2009, and shares two sons with her, Micheál, 30, and Daniel, 28.

Meanwhile, Anderson, who has been married five times before, shares both her sons, Brandon, 29, and Dylan, 27, with her first husband Tommy Lee.