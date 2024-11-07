web analytics
Liam Payne’s body released by Argentinian authorities

Almost three weeks after the untimely demise of Liam Payne, following a tragic fall from a hotel balcony in Argentina, the authorities have finally released the body of the British popstar to the family, to be flown back to the UK.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

As reported by foreign media, the body of former One Direction singer Liam Payne was handed over to his family after the autopsy was completed, to be flown to his home country UK, for the burial, confirmed the public prosecutor in charge of his case.

According to the details, the dead body which has been held by Argentinian authorities since the death, for toxicological and other laboratory reports, was released on Wednesday morning, around 6 a.m., confirmed another cemetery source, with a request to be kept anonymous.

For the unversed, Liam Payne passed away last month, on October 16, at the age of 31, after he fell from his third-floor room’s balcony of Casa Sur Hotel, located in the trendy Palermo neighbourhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina. The former boy band member suffered ‘extremely serious injuries’, with internal and external bleeding, and died on the spot.

Also Read: Kate Cassidy reveals secret proposal note from Liam Payne

After his death, U.S. media had reported that toxicology reports found a cocktail of drugs called ‘pink cocaine’ – containing methamphetamine, ketamine and MDMA – present in his system when he died.

However, the public prosecutor’s office later refuted the claims and confirmed that the toxicology test results of the singer were not released. It said the office had not ‘disclosed any specific technical report outside the exclusive framework of the investigation and the judicial process corresponding to the case’.

