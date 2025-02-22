Argentine court drops charges against three accused of Liam Payne’s death

An Argentine court has dropped the criminal negligence charges against three of the five accused in ‘One Direction’ star Liam Payne’s death.

As reported by foreign media, a court in Argentina dropped the charges of criminal negligence against three of the five indicted in connection with the death of British music star Liam Payne, after falling from the third-floor balcony of his room in Casa Sur Hotel, located in Palermo, Buenos Aires, last October.

According to the details, a federal appeals court in Argentina dropped charges against three key defendants; including Gilda Martin and Esteban Grassi, the manager of the hotel and the main receptionist respectively, as well as Rogelio Nores, a businessman who accompanied Payne to his Buenos Aires trip, earlier this week.

Meanwhile, the court ordered that the other two defendants in the case, Ezequiel David Pereyra (a former employee of Casa Sur) and Braian Paiz, the waiter who had served Payne at the hotel, will continue to remain in custody, and face charges for supplying the ‘One Direction’ star with narcotics. The court said that the charge Pereyra and Paiz face carries a sentence of four to 15 years in prison, therefore, their preventative detention was justified.

