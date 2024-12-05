Liam Payne’s friend blames Argentina hotel for singer’s death

Roger Nores, a close friend of Liam Payne, held the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, responsible for the One Direction singer’s death.

British popstar Liam Payne fell to death from the third-floor balcony of his room in Casa Sur Hotel, located in Palermo, Buenos Aires, on October 16, shortly after his girlfriend Kate Cassidy left for the U.S., leaving the former with Roger Nores in Argentina.

Payne’s close associate and one of the last people he met before his untimely death, Nores, 35, was under investigation for alleged abandonment, as he is suspected to have left the singer alone in his vulnerable state.

However, Nores has released a statement, claiming that he ‘never abandoned Liam’, and that the hotel in which the singer stayed is to be ‘blamed for his death’.

“I went to his hotel 3 times that day and left 40 minutes before this happened,” he told a foreign publication. “There were over 15 people in the hotel lobby chatting and joking with him when I left. I could have never imagined something like this would happen.”

“I’ve given my statement to the prosecutor on October 17 as a witness and I haven’t spoken to any police office or prosecutor ever since,” Nores added, and clarified that he was not the manager of the late singer and ‘just a very dear friend’.

Furthermore, the legal documents filed by Nores’ legal team, also suggest that the hotel failed to comply with the claim of 24-hour availability of a doctor.

“A world-famous person was staying with obvious signs of being going through a crisis caused by drug intake at that very moment, and they did not even make an effort there to make up for their legal omission of having a 24-hour doctor,” the purported document stated.