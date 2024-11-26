Liam Payne was ‘trying to escape’ hotel when fell to death

One Direction star Liam Payne was reportedly trying to escape his hotel room in Argentina when he fell to his death from the third floor.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

British popstar Liam Payne, who fell to death on October 16, from the third-floor balcony of his room in Casa Sur Hotel, located in Palermo, Buenos Aires, was reportedly planning to escape the hotel room as he hated being locked in rooms. The staff knew about his intentions, yet they left him locked alone in the room with the help of a master key.

Surveillance footage released by the hotel sees three staffmen of the hotel leading Payne through the hotel lobby to his room. Allegedly, Payne had warned one of the hotel employees that he would use the balcony to escape the room. Afraid of the singer hurting himself, the person informed the police that his ‘life may be in danger’.

This newly-released security footage has authorities believe that the singer was trying to jump off the balcony to find his way out of the building, as neither a black coloured cap nor a shoulder bag, which were found on his body after the incident, are spotted in the clip.

Moreover, the police report of the incident also disclosed that a hotel worker discovered another brown leather bag, with the note ‘For Liam’, on the second-floor balcony of the same building. The aforementioned bag reportedly contained multiple pills and a bottle of Jack Daniel’s.

The newly emerged details suggest that Payne had planned to jump to the second-floor balcony, where he dropped his bag, before jumping on the ground floor to escape the hotel.

Also Read: Liam Payne’s old post about death resurfaces after his funeral

It is pertinent to note here that the authorities have charged three people – a friend, a waiter and another hotel employee – in connection with Payne’s death after an autopsy revealed traces of alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant in his system when he died.

The source also mentioned that by focusing on these three accused, Argentinian authorities may be trying to protect the hotel, which prioritised their property over the singer’s safety.

The funeral of Payne was in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, last week, with all four of his former bandmates in attendance.