Liam Payne’s old post about death resurfaces after his funeral

An old X (formerly Twitter) post of Liam Payne about his death has resurfaced after the funeral of the ‘One Direction’ star on Wednesday.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

A little over a month after the untimely demise of British singer Liam Payne, at the age of 31, his funeral was held yesterday, in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, northwest of London, with all four of the surviving ‘One Direction’ members – Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson – among others in attendance.

As family, bandmates and fans continue to grieve for Payne, an old post of the singer, dating back to 2010, has resurfaced on the social platform.

“If I died would you come to my funeral…?” it read, to which a fan replied, “They did,” with the pictures of his bandmates from his funeral.

“Yes love, everyone did, you are loved. Love you and miss you badly,” one more commented, while a third wished, “They did my Payno, they did, we all wish they wouldn’t have to.”

Notably, Liam Payne fell to death on October 16, from the third-floor balcony of his room in Casa Sur Hotel, located in the Palermo neighbourhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

After weeks of investigation, the dead body of the former One Direction singer was released by Argentinian authorities to his family earlier this month.

The authorities have charged three people in connection with Payne’s death after an autopsy revealed traces of alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant in his system when he died.

Also Read: Kate Cassidy reveals secret proposal note from Liam Payne