Music industry mourns untimely demise of Liam Payne at 31

Charlie Puth, Paris Hilton and Piers Morgan among other celebrities turned to social media to share heartfelt condolences, following the untimely demise of former One Direction singer Liam Payne.

Liam Payne, 31, fell from his third-floor room’s balcony of Casa Sur Hotel, located in the trendy Palermo neighbourhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina on Wednesday. The former boy band member suffered ‘extremely serious injuries’ and died on the spot.

His tragic death has sent shockwaves across the music industry and many turned to different social media platforms, to express their grief and share their condolences to the grieving family.

American singer Charlie Puth took to his Instagram feed with a picture of himself and Payne. In a separate Instagram story, the ‘See You Again’ singer expressed shock at his death and noted, “Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I cannot believe he is gone.”

British singer Olly Murs also posted a picture with Payne and captioned, “This news is devastating, am lost for words.”

“We always had a good laugh when we saw each other, sometimes the catch-ups were only short and sweet but when we did it was mostly about how annoyingly good his hair always looked, or our love for Becks, the old XF days and the tour we shared together. Liam shared the same passions as me, the same dreams,” he added. “So to see his life now end so young hits hard, I’m truly gutted and devastated for his Family and of course, his son Bear losing a dad.”

American TV personality and business mogul Paris Hilton turned to her X handle after hearing the ‘upsetting’ news and wrote, “Sending love and condolences to his family and loved ones.”

German music producer Zedd, who collaborated with Payne on ‘Get Low’, posted a bunch of pictures with him on social media, captioned simply with a broken heart emoji.

In an X post, he wrote, “Life is short and fragile… You never know what people are going through. We live in times where being rude, divisive and mean is normal; sometimes even celebrated. It doesn’t have to be this way.”

Zedd urged people to be more kind, supportive and mindful towards others.

British journalist and broadcaster Piers Morgan termed the news of Payne’s passing as a ‘shocking tragedy’.

‘Devastated’ by his demise, American singer Max George wrote, “Liam was an unbelievably supportive during one of the most difficult times in my life. I will never forget that. My thoughts are with his family, friends and fans at this horrendous time. Rest in peace Liam.”

American singer Corbyn Besson, who went ‘speechless’ on the news, penned, “You really never know when it’s your time to go. Remind your friends/family that you love them today and every day.”

Rapper Ty Dolla Sign shared a video of Payne on his Instagram stories and revealed that he met him two days ago.