‘Liger’ failure costs Vijay Deverakonda his remuneration?

The Box Office failure of ‘Liger’ has reportedly cost the film lead Vijay Deverakonda a major chunk of his remuneration for the title.

It is no secret that the poor Box Office performance of mega-budgeted ‘Liger’ in the opening weekend has incurred massive losses for the makers and the production banner, as well as distress for lead actor Vijay Deverakonda.

As per the numbers quoted by the Indian media outlets, the Puri Jagannadh directorial was produced with a huge budget of over INR100 crores, against which, the total grossing for the film stands at INR41 crore at the end of day 10.

Given the substantial loss, Deverakonda, who had marked his debut in Bollywood with ‘Liger’, has reportedly decided to return a part of his total remuneration charged for the project.

Citing a source close to the ‘Arjun Reddy’ star, a media outlet of the country reported that Deverakonda has returned almost INR6 crores of his total INR20 crores salary charged for ‘Liger’, to the producers.

Meanwhile, Deverakonda is also out of his next collab with Jagannadh, ‘Jana Gana Mana’ as well. He backed out of the ambitious project following the failure of his Bollywood debut, and reportedly, the film has been scrapped officially.

About ‘Liger’ – the high-octane sports film stars Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan, Mike Tyson, Ronit Roy, Makarand Deshpande, and Ali along with Deverakonda. The project is backed by Karan Johar’s production banner ‘Dharma Productions’ and ‘Puri Connects’ of director Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur.

‘Liger’ opened in theatres around the country on August 25, in Hindi and Telugu, along with dubbed Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions.

