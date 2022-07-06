Wednesday, July 6, 2022
Lightning bolt strikes 500 foot away from US family, video goes viral

A video of lightning striking hundreds of feet away from a family and causing a tree to catch fire in the United States is going viral. 

ViralHog posted the video on the microblogging social media platform Twitter. 


The screams of the people, who were watching the moment unfolding in Massachusetts state, can be heard in the clip. 

The person, who recorded the moment, told ViralHog that he and his family were witnessing the moment that happened 500 feet away from them. He never expected the lightning strike to take place.

Earlier, a man in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta got struck by lightning and its horrific video went viral.

THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

The man was seen walking on the street with an umbrella in his hand in the 39-second video.

He got struck by a bolt of lightning and falls to the ground. The passers-by come to his aid and took him to safety.

Lexico defines lightning as, “The occurrence of a natural electrical discharge of very short duration and high voltage between a cloud and the ground or within a cloud, accompanied by a bright flash and typically also thunder.”

