Lightning strike kills five in Bajaur

BAJAUR: At least five people lost their lives after lightning struck Jabrari village in the Salarzai area of Bajaur, KP, rescue officials said on Friday.

As per details, heavy rainfall triggered flash floods that swept through multiple settlements, destroying homes and leaving dozens missing. Entire neighbourhoods have been inundated, displacing several families and cutting off access to affected areas.

A lightning strike in Jabrari village in Bajaur killed at least five people and also destroyed seven houses, leaving 18 people trapped under the rubble, according to rescue officials.

Rescue teams are facing significant challenges in reaching the disaster-hit zones due to damaged roads and disrupted communication links.

Locals fear the death toll and destruction could rise if relief operations are not launched immediately.

Residents have urgently appealed to the government, the public, and welfare organisations to provide immediate assistance, warning that the scale of losses will escalate without swift intervention.

Earlier, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) alert for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) given the forecast for heavy and intermittent rains next week.

The PDMA has advised residents of Upper Chitral, Lower Chitral, Lower Dir, Swat, and Upper Kohistan to remain particularly cautious, warning that heavy rains may cause landslides and flash floods in local streams and rivers.

The authority has instructed District administrations to monitor vulnerable sites, issue timely warnings, and conduct evacuation drills.