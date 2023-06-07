Lily-Rose Depp fails to beat Zendaya

The latest HBO series ‘The Idol’ starring Hollywood starlet Lily-Rose Depp failed to surpass the viewership records set by Zendaya’s ‘Euphoria’.

After the premiere of its first two episodes in the latest edition of the Cannes Film Festival, HBO’s latest drama web series ‘The Idol’ started airing over the past weekend.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

‘The Idol’ by Sam Levinson, starring Lily-Rose Depp as the main character Jocelyn, follows her aspiring pop idol and its complex relationship with Tedros (The Weeknd) – a self-help Guru.

The first of the four-episodic series, which aired on Sunday and was up for competition with Levinson’s last directorial venture ‘Euphoria’, failed to make up to the record set by the latter.

As per the numbers quoted by a foreign-based publication, a total of 913,000 viewers tuned in on the weekend to watch the debut episode of the series, which is at least 17% less than the 1.1 million viewers who watched the premiere of Zendaya starrer.

Zendaya starrer ‘Euphoria’ season three getting delayed?

Moreover, the numbers are even less than ‘The White Lotus’, which holds the second spot on the list of biggest HBO premieres with a total of 944,000 viewers, while ‘The Idol’ was successful to take third place on the list, followed by ‘Winning Time’.

The fresh episodes of the series will air every Sunday for the month of June.