Zendaya starrer ‘Euphoria’ season three getting delayed?

The third season of the Hollywood actor Zendaya starrer hit HBO show ‘Euphoria‘ will not release before 2025.

HBO’s head of drama Francesca Orsi, in an interview, revealed that the Zendaya-starrer may not “ideally” hit the screens for another two years.

“‘Euphoria‘ is one of those that we had begun writing in tandem with post-production on Idol but at this point, we don’t have countless scripts,” she said. “We can’t start shooting, so the delivery of that show — ideally in 2025 — will be determined on when we can pick back up with Sam, who at this point is all pencils down and just finishing posts on Idol.”

Notably, the show has faced delays between its seasons. The first season debuted in 2019. The successor was delayed till 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It seems as if the same fate awaits the third season.

‘Euphoria‘, created by Sam Levinson, tells the story of students who are struggling with problems such as drug addiction along with social media, money and love as they try to establish their identities.

The cast includes Zendaya, who won the 2020 Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama for her performance in the show, along with Eric Dane, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Algee Smith, Angus Cloud and others.

It is a joint production of Tyler Romary, Philipp Barnett, Jamie Feldman and Kenneth Yu.