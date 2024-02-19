‘Stranger Things’ star will not watch season five…Here’s why

Veteran Hollywood actress Linda Hamilton, who will play a secret role in the fifth season of the critically acclaimed Netflix supernatural show ‘Stranger Things‘, admitted that she will not be watching it despite working in it.

Linda Hamilton, who rose to fame with her portrayal of protagonist Sarah Connor in the ‘Terminator’ franchise, admitted to being a massive fan of the supernatural show in an interview with US Weekly. She added that it would be different for her now that she starred in it.

She said that she would not watch the show as working in it has taken her out of “reality”.

“I’ve watched every season with relish,” the ‘Terminator‘ star was quoted saying in a report. “I just love it. So it’s kind of, like, imposter syndrome where I don’t [feel that I] fit in there. That’s a whole world set in the ’80s.”

“When you really buy into something, you don’t see yourself in it. So I think, in a way, it kind of ruined the show for me. I never watch [a project] once I’m in something. It would just completely take me out of the reality of it to see myself in there. So, I won’t be watching [season five].”

Her role was kept secret from fans and the actress herself. She added that it was done for being careful with the story.

“They have to be very careful with their story. So I still don’t know how it ends. And it takes a lot of discipline to not know where it’s going to go. But that’s to protect it from all of the people that want to know,” she explained.

The actress said it was “thrilling” to be part of the table read sessions and watch the filming unfold.

