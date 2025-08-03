Lindsay Lohan opens up about stepping away from leading roles for a decade

Actor Lindsay Lohan is set to reprise her role as Anna in ‘Freakier Friday,’ a sequel to the 2003 classic film, ‘Freaky Friday.’

The sequel to the film will release in theatres on August 8, and will see the actor in a leading role.

Despite appearing in leading roles in several beloved films such as ‘Freaky Friday’ and ‘Mean Girls,’ Lindsay Lohan stepped back from leading roles between 2013 and 2022.

During a recent interview, the actor revealed that she stepped back from leading roles as she “wanted to take a minute”.

“I was losing that feeling of excitement about doing a film, and I wanted to live my own life for a bit, figure out how to have a more private life, a real life. I wanted to wait to get that itch again,” she said.

The Hollywood actor also shared her feelings about being ‘pigeonholed’ by her past roles.

“I was so thrilled to work on A Prairie Home Companion, and yet even today I have to fight for stuff that is like that, which is frustrating. Because, well, you know me as this — but you also know I can do that. So let me! Give me the chance,” Lindsey Lohan said.

The ‘Freakier Friday’ star continued, “I have to break that cycle and open doors to something else, leaving people no choice. And in due time, if Martin Scorsese reaches out, I’m not going to say no.”

The Hollywood actor went on to reveal that she wanted to do “some more serious, dramatic roles” going forward in her career.