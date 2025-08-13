Lindsay Lohan, Shailene Woodley to lead ‘Count My Lies’ series

Hulu has greenlit ‘Count My Lies,’ a limited series starring Hollywood actors Lindsay Lohan and Shailene Woodley.

The upcoming series will be the first leading role for Lohan in a TV series, having worked in notable films such as ‘The Parent Trap,’ ‘Mean Girls’ and ‘Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen,’ among others.

Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger will serve as showrunners while executive producing the show. Shailene Woodley also serve as executive producers.

The official logline for ‘Count My Lies’ reads, “When compulsive liar Sloane Caraway (Shailene Woodley) fibs her way into a nanny position for the gorgeous and charismatic Violet (Lindsay Lohan) and Jay Lockhart, it seems she’s finally landed her dream job.

“But little does Sloane know, she’s just entered a household brimming with secrets that are about to explode — with potentially catastrophic consequences for all.”

Read more: Lindsay Lohan opens up about stepping away from leading roles for a decade

It is worth noting here that development on the series, based on the novel of the same name by Sophie Stava, was announced in April this year.

At the time, Lindsay Lohan was attached to the project alongside showrunners Aptaker and Berger.

Lohan’s most recent acting project was ‘Freakier Friday’ alongside Jamie Lee Curtis. Currently running in theaters, the film is a sequel to her 2003 film ‘Freaky Friday.’

Shailene Woodley recently starred in ‘Three Women’ and ‘Killer Heat. She is best known for her roles in the ‘Divergent’ series and ‘The Fault in Our Stars’ film.