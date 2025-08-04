Why Lindsay Lohan has kept son Luai away from public eye?

Hollywood star Lindsay Lohan reveals that her personal ‘terrifying’ experiences as a young star have shaped how she, as a mother to a 2-year-old, raises her son, away from the public eye.

Disney alum Lindsay Lohan, who started her career as early as the age of three, and ditched the ultra-glam life of Hollywood in 2014, to move to the United Arab Emirates, continued living a ‘normal life’ there, even after she married Kuwaiti financier Bader Shammas in 2022 and became a mother in the following year.

Given her own ‘terrifying’ experience as a young star, the ‘Mean Girls’ star doesn’t want her son to be chased and clicked by paparazzi, something she doesn’t have to fear about while residing in the Gulf, thanks to the strict rules of Dubai.

“I don’t ever want my family to experience being chased by the paparazzi the way I was. They were terrifying moments I had in my life — I have PTSD to the extreme from those things,” she said in a new interview. “The most invasive situations. Really scary. And I pray stuff like that never comes back. It’s not safe. It’s not fair.”

Lohan, mother of Luai, 2, continued, “I feel that it [the paparazzi’s invasion of personal privacy] doesn’t happen as badly now as it did. It was way worse when I was younger.”

“But now, because of social media, people can tell their own story in the way that they want it to be told. It has reclaimed the ownership of your life. We didn’t have that,” the actor explained, adding that over time, she has successfully learnt to separate her private life from her public persona.

