Linkin Park member quits reunion tour amid Emily Armstrong backlash

American rock band Linkin Park guitarist Brad Delson has announced to quit the band’s reunion tour days after singer Emily Armstrong was added as a new member.

Delson, drummer Rob Bourdon and co-lead vocalist Mike Shinoda started Linkin Park together when they were in high school in the early 90s.

They later added current members Joe Hahn and Dave ‘Phoenix’ Farrell to the band. Frontman Chester Bennington joined the band in 1999, however, his death in 2017 led Linkin Park to take a long seven-year hiatus.

Brad Delson has become the second original member to have departed as Rob Bourdon had left the group ahead of the band’s reunion.

Taking to Instagram, guitarist Brad Delson revealed that he will not perform live with the Grammy-winning band.

“Beyond excited to share this new chapter with the world. Bringing our vision to life is the culmination of many twists and turns, as we continue our unique journey together as a band. We couldn’t do it without a belief in what is possible, even when things seem impossible; without the ability to listen, particularly when emotions run deep; and without the support and love of everyone around us,” he wrote in his post.

Brad Delson, however, confirmed that the band’s second guitarist Alex Feder would take the lead.

“While I will not be performing on tour in this new chapter, I am super excited to introduce Alex—my handsome deputy on the road. Alex is a world-class musician, a kind and thoughtful friend, and we are truly fortunate he’ll be contributing his unique talent to our LP universe,” he stated.

His departure from the reunion tour came as the band received severe backlash for recruiting singer Emily Armstrong.

The singer has been slammed over her previous ties to the Church of Scientology and support to convicted rapist and actor Danny Masterson.

The severe criticism led Armstrong to offer an explanation as Linkin Park is scheduled to set off on the reunion tour.

In an Instagram story post, Emily Armstrong wrote, “Hi, I’m Emily. I’m new to so many of you, and I wanted to clear the air about something that happened a while back,” she began to address.

Armstrong continued, “Several years ago, I was asked to support someone I considered a friend at a court appearance, and went to one early hearing as an observer. Soon after, I realized I shouldn’t have.”

“I always try to see the good in people, and I misjudged him. I have never spoken with him since,” she disclosed. “Unimaginable details emerged and he was later found guilty.”