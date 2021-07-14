Wednesday, July 14, 2021
type here...
HomeOffbeat
Web Desk

Lion runs away to save life after being surrounded by a group of buffaloes

test

A viral video showed the intense moment a lion was attacked by a group of buffaloes when the jungle king grabbed the neck of a buffalo in a bid to hunt it down.

It showed the lion while grabbing the neck of a buffalo that consistently resisting to free itself from the lion’s grip. Later, other buffaloes surrounded the lion which led the predator to run away from there to save the life.

The video went viral on social media, however, it is unclear from the video has originated.

lion buffalo viral video fierce attack

Earlier in June, in an incredible incident, a mother buffalo had single-handedly fought off a pack of lions to protect her calf in a jungle.

READ: COWARDLY LION CLINGS TO A TREE TO ESCAPE FROM HERD OF FURIOUS BUFFALO

The heart-breaking video of the incident had shown a mother buffalo was walking with her calf when a pride of lions suddenly approached from behind. As the buffalo and its child were surrounded by the lions, the brave buffalo faced them all alone to save her calf.

Meanwhile, one of the lionesses managed to take away her calf but the buffalo risks her life, chased the predator and rescues her calf from the jaws of the lioness.

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.