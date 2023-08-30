Lion on the loose: Wildlife dept arrests five in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Wildlife Department has arrested five people after a lion was spotted strolling on Karachi’s Shahra-e-Faisal on Tuesday evening.

The lion has been shifted to Karachi Zoo after it was caught by the Wildlife team.

According to Wildlife Incharge, Javed Mahar, five people including the trader of the animals have been arrested after registration of the case.

Trader Shams, the driver and the cleaner of the vehicle are among those who have been arrested by the Wildlife team.

A panic was unleashed after a lion was seen wandering freely on Karachi’s Sharea Faisal near a residential building.

The lion was spotted on Karachi’s Shahrea Faisal near Aisha Bawany College.

The footage showed curious bystanders circling the locality to get a look at the lion. According to police, it was seemingly a pet lion and the owner of the predator has been traced.

The predator once attacked a citizen. Fortunately, the man remained unhurt in the lion’s attack. After watching the crowd, the lion also tried to attack other bystanders. Later, the big cat walked inside a building.

After more than an hour, the wildlife officials reached the scene. The officials put the predator in a cage and transported it to the wildlife department.