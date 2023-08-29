WATCH: Lion spotted on Karachi’s Shahrea Faisal

KARACHI: A lion was seen wandering freely on Karachi’s Sharea Faisal near a residential building which caused fear amongst the citizens, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The lion was spotted on Karachi’s Shahrea Faisal near Aisha Bawany College.

The footage showed curious bystanders circling the locality to get a look at the lion. According to police, it was seemingly a pet lion and the owner of the predator has been traced.

Fortunately, the predator did not make any aggressive move and hid under a vehicle. Later, the big cat walked inside a building.

The officials of the wildlife department were summoned to the location and heavy contingents of police force were deployed.

Some people along with police officials tried to transport the pet lion in a pickup vehicle but he came out of the car again after breaking the door. The predator hid in the basement of a commercial building.

This is a developing story…