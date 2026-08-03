Lioness aired its first episode on August 2 for its season 3 on Paramount+, nearly two years after its second season and returning titles from creator Taylor Sheridan.

According to the official synopsis, “hidden networks, foreign operatives, and personal betrayals collide” as Joe “walks the line between duty and home as unseen forces circle her world,” with “patterns” appearing “where they shouldn’t” and “names” vanishing as she’s guided by Kidman’s Kaitlyn and Kelly’s Westfield through a war that “reaches into” her own life.

Oscar winner Morgan Freeman also returns for the new season. Lioness premiere landed at 3 am ET on Sunday, with new episodes dropping weekly at the same time.

Read More:Lioness season 3 roars back August 2 on Paramount+ Sheridan wrote all eight episodes of the new season, which will roll out weekly till 20 September. Zoe Saldaña returns as CIA operative Joe, alongside Nicole Kidman and Michael Kelly, in a season Paramount is billing as the team’s “most dangerous mission yet.” The series loosely inspired by a real Marine Corps programme that used female soldiers to build relationships with local women and gather intelligence during the Iraq War, has become one of the streamer’s most reliable performers, regularly ranking among its most-watched original titles.

Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers that include the series: an ad-supported plan at $8.99 a month and an ad-free plan at $13.99 a month, with a seven-day free trial of the ad-free tier available to those who subscribe through Amazon’s Prime Video add-on channels.

New viewers unfamiliar with the show can catch up on the first two seasons, both fully available to stream on Paramount+, ahead of diving into the new episodes.