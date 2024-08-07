‘Little progress’ made in govt-JI talks as sit-in underway

RAWALPINDI: The fourth round of talks between the government and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) concluded with ‘little progress’ as the party refused to end the sit-in until the demands are met, ARY News reported.

The government committee led by Information Minister Atta Tarar held talks with the JI delegation led by Liaquat Baloch.

Sources privy to the development said that the government committee briefed the JI on the details regarding Independent Power Producers (IPPs) agreements.

“The international agreements are causing difficulties in making progress on the IPPs issue,” the sources added while quoting the government’s committee.

The JI delegation was informed that a Task Force has also been formed on directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after little progress in the talks.

The final round of talks between the two sides will be held on Thursday, as confirmed by Atta Tarar.Speaking to media, the information minister said the government has already provided a subsidy of Rs 50 billion to reduce electricity prices.

“Reducing electricity prices is also among top priority of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif,” he added.

Atta Tarar said that consumers using up to 200 units will receive reduced electricity bills for the months of June, July, and August.

“There has been substantial progress in the talks with the JI on various issues,” the information minister added.

Meanwhile, JI leader Liaquat Baloch said that their sit-in has been underway for the last 13 days, adding that the primary objective is to find solutions to the problems.

“We will inform the government after consulting in the party’s meeting,” Liaquat Baloch added.

The JI leader; however, announced that they will hold a march on Islamabad as planned, asking the party workers to remain present at the sit-in.

Read More: Hafiz Naeem demands govt to public IPPs agreement

The JI presented its 10 demands and sought Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s guarantee on the ongoing talks as the response from the government has been ‘delayed’

The Hafiz Naeemur Rehman-led party demanded a guarantee from the premier for any negotiations, insisting that any agreement reached must bear the PM Sharif’s signature.

Demands

• Abolition of levy on Petroleum Development

• 20 % reduction in prices of food commodities, electricity and gas tariffs.

• Renegotiate agreements with IPPs, particularly end clause of agreement on making payments in US dollar.

• Reduction in taxes such as on agriculture and industrial sectors.

• Ensure incentives to industrial sector, trade and investment.

• Withdrawal of increase in taxes on the salaried class and imposition of taxes on privileged class.

• Cut in non-development expenses by 35 %.

• Withdrawal of all taxes on stationery and other items used in education and training of children.