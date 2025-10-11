Liu Yifei's three-minute video captures hearts online

A three-minute video of Liu Yifei, the Chinese star, at an early age has gone viral online, collecting over 5.1 million views so far.

A childhood video of Liu Yifei was shared on Weibo, looking age 10. The Sinchew reported that the video begins with scenes of Liu as a baby, nicknamed “Qian Qian” laughing at her mom and then cuts to later clips of her at ages four and six, depicting her playing on a swing, reading silently, and making mischievous looks.

Several pieces of footage in the compilation are from her primary school’s International Children’s Day performances, which include a beautiful Xinjiang dance.

On Thursday, the topic “Precious images of Liu Yifei” trended on Weibo and was one of the top three searches.

Many commenters complimented her on her childhood charm, commenting things like “She has been beautiful since she was little” and “Her parents raised her with so much care.”



However, Liu’s mom has additionally frequently released her daughter’s childhood images on various television shows, providing fans with insight into the actress’s early upbringing.

For further information, Liu Yifei was born in 1987, moved to the US at age 10 after her parents’ separation, and took US citizenship later.

The drama “The Story of a Noble Family” provided fame to her in 2003, and since then, she has had many roles in dozens of Chinese and Hollywood movies.

Additionally, she was nominated as one of China’s “New Four Dan,” providing the title as the country’s most prominent young superstar.

Furthermore, the superstar Liu has not only been honoured for her beauty but also for her motivation to refine her acting, martial arts, and foreign language skills to assume foreign characters.

Added to that, Liu is the brand ambassador of a number of luxury outfits and has been seen at important fashion functions apart from her acting activities.