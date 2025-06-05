Hajj 2025 sermon: Imam-e-Kaaba prays for destruction of enemies of Palestine

Imam of Masjid al-Haram and a member of the Saudi Council of Senior Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Abdullah bin Humaid in his Hajj 2025 sermon prayed for the destruction of enemies of Palestine.

Sheikh Saleh bin Abdullah in his Hajj 2025 sermon from Masjid al-Namirah on Thursday said: “O Allah, help people of Palestine and destroy its enemies .”

“O Allah, forgive the martyrs of Palestine and grant complete healing to the wounded,” the Imam prayed, acknowledging the heavy toll of ongoing violence.

Imam-e-Kabba also urged Muslims to keep praying and paying zakat to the needy people. Dr. Salah also urged Muslims to take care of their neighbours.

He said Allah commands believers to cooperate in righteousness and to adopt piety. The sermon called upon Muslims to treat their parents with kindness and always speak the truth.

Worshippers were urged to show compassion toward orphans, the needy, widows, and neighbors. It was reminded that Allah does not like those who are arrogant or boastful.

“Believers were also instructed to remain faithful to their promises and commitments, with a warning that the devil seeks to create divisions among them.”

Ibless is your enemy, avoid following him and keep praying to Allah, Sheikh Saleh said in his Hajj sermon.

Millions of Hujjaj were present at Mount Arafat to listen to the Hajj sermon.

Hajj, one of Islam’s five pillars, draws millions of Muslims from around the world every year, fulfilling a once-in-a-lifetime spiritual journey for those people who could afford them.

The Arafat sermon, also known as the Hajj Khutba, is one of the most spiritually significant events in the Islamic calendar. Delivered on the Day of Arafah, this sermon reaches millions of Muslims around the world—whether they’re physically in Arafat or watching from afar.

It serves as a moment of unity, reflection, and renewed faith.