Faisalabad: Imran Khan says “Pakistanis to bring conspirators to justice after me”

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that the Pakistani people will bring ‘conspirators’ named in his video to justice if something happens to him, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has addressed another mammoth public gathering in Faisalabad today in the continuity of movement against the present government.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Imran Khan said that the nation will seek justice for him if something bad happens to him. “We will bring all people named in the video to justice one by one,” vowed the former prime minister.

The PTI chairman said that he knows about a poisonous substance which leads to cardiac arrest if it is included in the meal. “If something happens to me, the Pakistanis will seek justice for me and the country.”

He asked the nationals not to accept the slavery of anyone.

This is a developing story………………

Comments