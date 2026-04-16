Liverpool confirm forward Ekitike ruptured Achilles tendon against PSG

Liverpool’s France striker Hugo Ekitike will miss the rest ​of the season and the World Cup after ‌suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 23-year-old was forced off during the first half of Liverpool’s ​Champions League quarter-final second leg against Paris Saint ​Germain at Anfield on Tuesday after slipping on ⁠the turf. Liverpool lost 2-0 to exit 4-0 on aggregate.

Scans ​have since confirmed the severity of the forward’s injury, with ​Liverpool saying Ekitike will be sidelined for the remaining weeks of the campaign.

The injury will also rule him out of this year’s ​World Cup, the club added, after France manager Didier Deschamps ​said on Wednesday the striker would miss the finals in North ‌America.

“Further ⁠updates will be provided at the appropriate time, with Hugo receiving the full support of everyone at LFC,” Liverpool said in a statement.

Ekitike joined Liverpool in July from Eintracht ​Frankfurt and ​is their ⁠top scorer this season with 17 goals in all competitions, including 11 in the Premier ​League. He has netted two goals for ​France ⁠in eight appearances.

“It’s hard, maybe even unfair … but I’m grateful this is happening to me here, among you,” Ekitike posted ⁠on ​social media on Thursday. “I’m not alone. ​Your strength and your love will be my driving force. See you ​again soon, Anfield.”