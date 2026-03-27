Lloyds Banking ​Group is bracing for ‌a lawsuit by ​more ​than 30,000 consumers ⁠seeking ​66 million ​pounds ($87.87 million) in damages about ​mis-sold ​car loans, the ‌Financial ⁠Times reported on Friday.

Read Also: UK lawmakers question Lloyds over account glitch that exposed customers’ details

UK’s cross-party Treasury Committee has requested further explanation from Lloyds Banking Group over the causes of a glitch on March 12 ​that let some customers see other users’ transactions on ​the bank’s digital channels.

“On the face of it, this ⁠is an alarming breach of data confidentiality,” committee chair Meg ​Hillier wrote to Lloyds CEO Charlie Nunn in a letter dated ​March 17.

“We’re very sorry this happened,” a spokesperson for Lloyds said. “No action is needed from customers and there was no issue with account security.”

Lloyds ​did not comment on how many customers were affected, and ​the extent to which their privacy or security could have been compromised by ‌having ⁠their transactions displayed to other users.

Hillier asked Lloyds to provide details including the nature of the glitch, a timeline of its response, what personal information was inadvertently disclosed, and how it ​may compensate affected ​customers.

The incident comes ⁠amid wider scrutiny of the robustness of banks’ digital channels such as apps and websites, as ​lenders in Britain slash their physical branch networks ​to ⁠cut costs and shift customers online.