UK lawmakers question Lloyds over account glitch that exposed customers' details

UK’s cross-party Treasury Committee has requested further explanation from Lloyds Banking Group over the causes of a glitch on March 12 ​that let some customers see other users’ transactions on ​the bank’s digital channels.

“On the face of it, this ⁠is an alarming breach of data confidentiality,” committee chair Meg ​Hillier wrote to Lloyds CEO Charlie Nunn in a letter dated ​March 17.

“We’re very sorry this happened,” a spokesperson for Lloyds said. “No action is needed from customers and there was no issue with account security.”

Lloyds ​did not comment on how many customers were affected, and ​the extent to which their privacy or security could have been compromised by ‌having ⁠their transactions displayed to other users.

Hillier asked Lloyds to provide details including the nature of the glitch, a timeline of its response, what personal information was inadvertently disclosed, and how it ​may compensate affected ​customers.

The incident comes ⁠amid wider scrutiny of the robustness of banks’ digital channels such as apps and websites, as ​lenders in Britain slash their physical branch networks ​to ⁠cut costs and shift customers online.

The Treasury Committee last year said that nine top UK banks and building societies had suffered at ⁠least ​803 hours of unplanned technology and systems outages ​between January 2023 and February 2025, blocking millions of customers from accessing their ​cash.