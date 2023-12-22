28.9 C
Govt jacks up LNG prices

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday notified about the increase in the prices of liquefied natural gas (LNG), ARY News reported.

According to the notification, the price of LNG surged up to 10.11 percent, after which the consumers of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) will face an increase of $1.32 per Metric Million British Thermal Unit (MMBtu), while for Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) consumers, the rate has been hiked by $1.42 per MMBtu.

Following the revised price of the LNG, the price of liquefied gas is fixed at $14.81 for SNGPL and $15.45 for SSGC consumers.

Earlier today, after the electricity tariff hike, gas prices were also hiked by the authorities.

As per details, Sui Northern Gas Company (SNGC) has added fix charges in the November bills of the consumers after approval from the caretaker government.

According to officials, protected consumers using 0.9 hectometer gas will pay Rs400 as fixed monthly charges, while non-protected users consuming up to 1.5 hecta meters will be charged an additional Rs1,000 in their bills.

Officials say consumers whose usage of gas is ZERO will also pay Rs400/monthly fixed charges.

The monthly fixed tax slapped by SNGC will apply to 8 million consumers.

